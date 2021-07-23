Sony’s 65-inch 2021 model 4K Smart Google TV now up to $500 off at $1,098 + much more

Amazon is now offering the Sony 65-inch X85J 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV (2021 Model) for *$1,098 shipped*. However, you’ll also find this same deal available at BuyDig with a free extended 4-year warranty included with your purchase. Originally $1,600, this model is now on sale for $1,100 at Best Buy and regularly goes for closer to $1,300 at Amazon. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. You’re looking at 65-inches of Sony Google TV powered by the X1 4K HDR Processor, enhanced Motionflow technology, and HDMI 2.1 with 4K/120Hz plus “BRAVIA Game Mode for increased frame rate and reduced input lag.” AirPlay 2 is included alongside built-in Google Assistant voice commands and access to over 700,000+ movies and TV episodes from all of your favorite services. Connectivity includes four HDMI jacks, a pair of USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ethernet, and more. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more 4K TV deals including the larger version of the model above.



more…