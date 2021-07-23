NVIDIA Shield Android TV Stick falls to $130 following rare discount

Amazon is currently offering the NVIDIA Shield TV Stick for *$129.99 shipped*. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at a rare discount on the streaming media player with today’s offer coming within $5 of the all-time low and marking the second-best price of the year. With Android TV at the center of the experience here, NVIDIA Shield delivers 4K HDR playback in a compact streaming stick package. Alongside Google Assistant and Chromecast integration, you’ll be able to enjoy a variety of the popular streaming services. Plus, a bundled voice remote lets you easily search content and even has a built-in locator to ensure it never gets lost. Check out our hands-on review, which largely agrees with its 4.6/5 star rating from over 3,000 Amazon shoppers.



