Jabra 85t Wireless Earbuds matching Amazon low at $170 ($60 off) + more from $34

Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds down at *$169.99 shipped*. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $230, this is 26% or $60 off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, an the best price we can find. This set provides up to 25 hours of continuous operation via the included Qi-certified wireless and magnetic charging case. The microphone array features wind protection so you can take calls anywhere while the 12mm drivers are joined by active noise cancellation where users can dial in just the right amount via HearThrough mode. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,900 Amazon customers. More Jabra deals below.



