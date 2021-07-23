Microsoft backtracks on dark mode; Windows 11 will ship in light mode by default

A few days ago, we shared some Windows 11 news that upset a few people. At Microsoft Inspire, it was announced that Windows 11 would ship with dark mode activated by default. This was not a case of rumor or speculation, this was an announcement made at an official Microsoft event by a Microsoft employee. But now it transpires that the statement about dark mode by default was not correct. Microsoft has been in touch with BetaNews to clarify. See also: Microsoft shares some of the design ideas behind Windows 11 HiveNightmare: Windows 10 and Windows 11 have a security… [Continue Reading]