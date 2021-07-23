Password-Stealing Windows Malware has been Discovered

A newly discovered malware sent to victims via ads displayed in search results is being used to steal passwords, install cryptocurrency miners, and run other Trojan infections, according to ZDNet. The malware that is developed for Windows operating system, goes by the name MosaicLoader and infects victims around the world as those behind it try to hack as many devices as possible, according to Bitdefender. Unlike many viruses that are spread through phishing attacks or unpatched software, MosaicLoader is a virus that is promoted to potential victims. A variety of threats can be downloaded to compromised workstations via MosaicLoader, including Glupteba, a malware capable of developing a backdoor system to collect sen...