Just $13 will score you this 32-inch gas spring monitor mount at 60% off

Dream Fit (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Gas Spring 32-inch Single Monitor Mount for *$13.19 Prime shipped* after you clip the on-page coupon and apply code *8LKNXD4J* at checkout. Doing so will slash a full 60% off and mark the best price we’ve ever tracked. This gas spring monitor mount is fully adjustable so you can find the perfect angle for whatever you’re working on. It’s rigged for monitors between 17- and 32-inches, and a variety of VESA mounting patterns as well. Sleek, sturdy, and a breeze to set up, this is a solid way to elevate your home office without breaking the bank. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 900 customers.



more…