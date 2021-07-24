Take your lawn to the next level with Scotts gear from $10 at Amazon, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Scotts lawn care products priced *from $10 with free shipping *for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the Turf Builder EdgeGuard DLX Broadcast Spreader at *$46.40*. For comparison, it normally goes for around $58 and today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked in the past 12 months. You’ll find that it holds up to 15,000-square feet of Scotts lawn care product ranging from grass seed to fertilizer, salt, and even ice melt. Plus, the never-flat tires ensure that you’ll be good to go over any terrain. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands of happy customers. Shop the entire sale here.



more…