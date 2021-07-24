Upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 6 PRODUCT(RED) while itâ€™s $134 off

Amazon is offering the Apple Watch Series 6 40mm PRODUCT(RED) for *$264.99 shipped* with the final price reflecting at checkout. Normally $399 and on sale for $279 at Best Buy right now, todayâ€™s deal beats our last mention by $35, though we have seen it go for as low as $249 in the past.



Apple Watch Series 6 is the companyâ€™s latest flagship wearable, offering up a plethora of fitness tracking features and much more. Thereâ€™s an integrated blood/oxygen sensor, step tracking, heart rate monitoring, and much more. Youâ€™ll also find that thereâ€™s an even brighterÂ always-on display and the new U1 chip in tow. Plus, with the upcomingÂ release of watchOS 8 (public betaÂ now available), youâ€™ll be able to monitor respiratory rate while sleeping, set multiple timers at once, and try out all of the other new features. Get a closer lookÂ inÂ our hands-on reviewÂ and then head below for more.



