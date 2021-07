Upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 6 PRODUCT(RED) while itâ€™s $134 off

Amazon is offering the Apple Watch Series 6 40mm PRODUCT(RED) for *$264.99 shipped* with the final price reflecting at checkout. Normally $399 and on sale for $279 at Best Buy right now, today’s deal beats our last mention by $35, though we have seen it go for as low as $249 in the past.



Apple Watch Series 6 is the company’s latest flagship wearable, offering up a plethora of fitness tracking features and much more. There’s an integrated blood/oxygen sensor, step tracking, heart rate monitoring, and much more. You’ll also find that there’s an even brighter always-on display and the new U1 chip in tow. Plus, with the upcoming release of watchOS 8 (public beta now available), you’ll be able to monitor respiratory rate while sleeping, set multiple timers at once, and try out all of the other new features. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.



