What to do after a ransomware attack [Q&A]

Ransomware is a major problem and ideally while you'd like to avoid being attacked, the chances are that at some point you're going to be a target. So, what happens following an attack and what should organizations be doing immediately afterwards to lessen the impact? We spoke to Ed Williams, EMEA director of SpiderLabs at Trustwave, to find out and to get some tips on how to proactively secure against ransomware attacks in future. BN: Why has ransomware become such a problem? EW: I would say ransomware is very broad, it's also indiscriminate so if you've got an RDP instance… [Continue Reading]