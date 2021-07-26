Dutch Police Arrest Two Hackers Tied to Fraud Family Cybercriminal Gang

Law enforcement officials in the Netherlands have arrested two suspects of a Dutch cybercriminal organization that engaged in developing, renting, and selling advanced phishing frameworks to other actors in a scheme known as fraud-as-a-service, according to The Hacker News. The attacks mainly targeted users in Belgium and the Netherlands. The suspects, identified as a 15-year-old juvenile and a 24-year-old software engineer, are suspected of being the primary developers and providers of phishing tools used to grab login information from bank users. The Dutch Police reports that the 15-year-old suspect has been released from custody and is since then awaiting an inquiry into his cybercrime activities. Cybersecurity firm Group-IB believes the cybercriminal organization known as Fraud Family has been active since at least 2020. Their frameworks include phishi...