Law enforcement officials in the Netherlands have arrested two suspects of a Dutch cybercriminal organization that engaged in developing, renting, and selling advanced phishing frameworks to other actors in a scheme known as fraud-as-a-service, according to The Hacker News. The attacks mainly targeted users in Belgium and the Netherlands. The suspects, identified as a 15-year-old juvenile and a 24-year-old software engineer, are suspected of being the primary developers and providers of phishing tools used to grab login information from bank users. The Dutch Police reports that the 15-year-old suspect has been released from custody and is since then awaiting an inquiry into his cybercrime activities. Cybersecurity firm Group-IB believes the cybercriminal organization known as Fraud Family has been active since at least 2020. Their frameworks include phishi...Full Article
Dutch Police Arrest Two Hackers Tied to Fraud Family Cybercriminal Gang
