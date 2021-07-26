3 business use cases for observability

Since 1955, 88 percent of Fortune 500 companies have fallen off the list or gone bankrupt, including major brands like American Motors and Detroit Steel, while others like Boeing and Campbell Soup have withstood the test of time. More telling, the average "lifespan" of a company on the list has dropped from 75 to 15 years, indicating that today, a business’ longevity is less to do with industrial decline and leadership, and more influenced by technology and trends. Digital transformation has occurred in waves, and those who have adapted and survived are often those who embraced innovation and implemented new… [Continue Reading]