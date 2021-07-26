Tilt and palm rejection support headline MoKo’s third-party iPad Pencil from $24 (All-time low)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback from 378,000+) via Amazon is offering the MoKo iPad Pencil in Rose Gold for *$23.99 Prime shipped* once the on-page $5 off coupon has been clipped. White, Blue, and Gradient Purple colorways are on sale, but cost roughly $1 more. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s up to 17% off the typical rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you want to take notes, draw your next masterpiece, or visually convey an idea, this iPad-ready stylus is worthy of your consideration. Like Apple Pencil, Logitech Crayon, and others, this unit boasts support for tilt and palm rejection on compatible iPad models. Once fully charged via USB-C, the integrated battery will keep you running for up to 10 hours. Rated 4.5/5 stars.



