New live-action Detective Pikachu-like Pokémon Netflix show reportedly in the works

A new Pokémon Netflix show is in the works, according to a new report from Variety. After a successful run with The Witcher and upcoming projects starring Sonic the Hedgehog and the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Netflix looks to be continuing its exploration of video game-based TV series via a partnership with Nintendo and The Pokémon Company. The show is apparently already in the works, and you can learn more down below.



