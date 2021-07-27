Cops unofficially using apps for face recognition and accessing medical records
Hundreds of thousands of police officers are unofficially using apps for face recognition, and gaining access to a wide range of databases, from credit checks to medical records, according to a new report today.
The report says that companies aiming to sell these apps to police departments are first offering them to individual cops, hoping that this will then create the demand for official purchases. This approach means there is no oversight to ensure civil rights are protected …
