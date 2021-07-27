Apple’s latest iPhone SE will run iOS 15, goes free on pre-paid plans (Reg. $399)

Cricket Wireless is currently offering the Apple iPhone SE 64GB in several colors for *FREE*. Shipping is also available at no-cost. You’ll need to activate the phone on the pre-paid carrier alongside signing up for three months of service to lock in the savings. Normally fetching $399, today’s offer is marking the best price to date that’s well below our previous mention at $50 from earlier in the year. As the most affordable handset in Apple’s current stable, iPhone SE delivers a familiar form-factor with plenty of notable features. Alongside its 4.7-inch Retina, there’s Touch ID and Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, as well as 12 and 7MP cameras. It’ll also be receiving iOS 15 support come fall, as well, Learn more in our hands-on review and then hit the jump for more.



