USANA Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) _ USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $38.2 million.



On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had profit of $1.87.



The nutritional supplement maker posted revenue of $336.8 million in the period.



USANA Health shares have increased 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $100.69, a rise of 24% in the last 12 months.



