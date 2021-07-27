Blanket your home with 6,600-sq. ft. of wireless coverage: 3-pc. Nest Wifi kit $286 (Reg. $468)

Today only, Woot is offering the Google Nest Wifi Router 3-pack for *$285.99 Prime shipped* with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. For comparison, you’d pay $468 at Amazon for this same kit, and the smaller Router + two Point system fetching $349. The lowest price that we’ve tracked at Amazon is $299. Delivering 6,600-square feet of 802.11ac wireless coverage to your home, Google’s Nest Wifi system is great for families of all sizes. You’ll find speeds of up to 2.2Gb/s available, and all three routers even double as an Assistant speaker for smart home commands and whole-home music playback. Plus, there are six Gigabit Ethernet ports available throughout the system. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands of happy users, and you can take a deeper dive in our hands-on review. Head below for more.



