Review: Flexispot Pro series standing desk hits above its price point [video]

As standing desks become more common, there is a huge variety of companies offering similar products across a wide variety of price ranges. One company, Flexispot, is offering some affordable options when compared with similar competitors like the wildly popular UpLift adjustable desks. At just $590 for this 72” x 30” Flexispot Pro Series standing desk, it’s a great way to add some ergonomics to a home office or studio. Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.



