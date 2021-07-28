As a member of the secretive Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Angus King has reason to worry about hackers. At a briefing by security staff this year, he said he got some advice on how to help keep his cellphone secure.Step One:...Full Article
Turn off, turn on: Simple step can thwart top phone hackers
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Turn off, turn on: Simple step can thwart top phone hackers
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — As a member of the secretive Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Angus King has reason to worry about..
SeattlePI.com