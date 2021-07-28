Zelda-Inspired Baldo: The Guardian Owls Launches in August

Level-5, the studio behind important games like Professor Layton, Ni no Kuni, and Inazuma Eleven, revealed last year that it will no longer release games outside Japan, a decision that hurt many of its fans. Moreover, the studio went through a series of layoffs that drastically scaled back its operations, hence the announcement. For once, we have some great news for fans of the Ghibli-esque games like Ni no Kuni, as another developer has picked up the torch and decided to bring back the iconic visual style that made these JRPGs so popular among gamers. Italian studio Naps Team announced that Baldo: The Guardian Owls, a Zelda-inspired action-adventure game featuring Ni no Kuni-like visuals, is launching on August 27. Created by artist Fabio Capone, Baldo isn't focused on combat solely, so players should expect a lot of Zelda moments. Two years ago when the game was revealed, Capone said that Baldo is a puzzle and dungeon game at its core, but with plenty of other se...