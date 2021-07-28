Integra: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) _ Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $35.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.



On a per-share basis, the Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 79 cents per share.



The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.



The medical device maker posted revenue of $390 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $376.1 million.



For the current quarter ending in October, Integra expects its per-share earnings to range from 71 cents to 74 cents.



The company said it expects revenue in the range of $382 million to $389 million for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $390 million.



Integra expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.98 to $3.05 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion.



Integra shares have climbed roughly 10% since the beginning of the year.



