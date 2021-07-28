Microsoft Windows, Surface, Xbox Impacted by the Global Chip Shortage

Microsoft has confirmed that sales of its devices, including Surface PCs and Xbox consoles, have been substantially impacted by the global chip crisis, explaining that the company doesn’t expect things to return to normal during the next quarter. Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft, explained during a call with analysts following the FY21 Q4 earnings release that the chip shortage has impacted revenue in three important categories concerning the consumer business, including Windows OEM, Surface and Xbox. “In our consumer business, Windows OEM and Surface were impacted by the ongoing constraints in the supply chain,” Hood explained. “Revenue was $14.1 billion, increasing 9 percent and 6 percent in constant currency, with better-than-expected performance in Windows Commercial, Gaming, and Search offsetting OEM and Surface weakness from supply chain constraints. OEM revenue declined 3 percent, and Surface revenue declined 20 pe...