Sony has sold a record-setting 10 million PS5 consoles, but we still can’t really get one

Sony has now unveiled the most recent PlayStation 5 sales numbers, and things are looking good — if you’re Sony and not some poor gamer that still can’t get one anyway. Sony has now revealed that PS5 continues to be its fastest-selling console in history despite sales numbers slowing over the last couple months and how difficult it even is to get one. As of July 18, 2021, Sony says it has now sold more than 10 million PlayStation 5 consoles, narrowly outpacing the PS4 predecessor by about a month. Read on for more details.



