Sony just unveiled the August PlayStation Plus FREE games: PvZ Battle for Neighborville, more

Sony has now taken to its official blog to detail the August PlayStation Plus FREE games. For those unfamiliar, every month Sony unleashes a series of free games to its PlayStation Plus subscribers they can download and keep as part of their game library for as long as their membership is active. You still have time to score last month’s, and starting next week you’ll be able to download Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and Tennis World Tour 2 on PS4 as well as Hunter’s Arena: Legends on PS4 and PS5. Head below for more details.



