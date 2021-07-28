Save up to $118 on Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go at new low of $582

Office Depot is offering Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go for *$581.99 shipped*. Typically fetching $700, you can save up to $112 today, at $12 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. Powered by a quad-core Intel i5 processor, the Surface Laptop Go can reach speeds up to 3.6GHz, so it’s a solid choice for both business and pleasure. You’ll get up to 13-hours of battery life off a single charge, with a super-compact body for traveling to and from class, work, or anywhere. Other notable features include a 12.4-inch 1080p Pixelsense touchscreen, Windows 10 Home OS, and a fingerprint scanner. Rated 4.4/5 stars, and you can dive into our launch coverage for more info. Find more below.



