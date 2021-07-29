Vitamix knocks $240 off its highly-rated 7500 Blender with a 7-yr. warranty, now $290

Vitamix is now offering its 7500 Blender in all three colorways for *$289.95 shipped*. Regularly $530, like it currently fetches at Amazon, today’s deal is more than 45% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. This particular model has never dropped below $393 at Amazon. You’re looking at up to $240 in savings on one of the best home-ready blenders on the market that can handle just about anything you throw at it. The 10 variable speed options are joined by a 12 amp motor, aircraft-grade stainless steel blades, and a 64-ounce low-profile blending jar. Plus, it also has a handy self-cleaning feature that doesn’t take more than 60 seconds to complete. Rated 4+ stars from over 800 Amazon customers and it ships with a 7-year warranty. More details below.



