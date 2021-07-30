This DualSense PS5 controller charging station just hit $10 Prime shipped (29% off)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback from 378,000+) via Amazon is offering the MoKo DualSense PlayStation 5 Controller Charging Station for *$9.99 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 29% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. If you own one of the 10 million PlayStation 5 consoles that Sony has shipped so far, this DualSense charging dock could be worth adding to your setup. It can refuel two controllers at once and comes in a white colorway that should pair nicely with your beloved gaming console. Having been all-in on the controller charging dock game for many years now, I cannot tell you just how much of a fan I’ve become. It’s great to easily keep everything charged and nicely organized. While ratings have yet to pour in for this recent release, MoKo is a reputable brand.



