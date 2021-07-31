Microsoft just made it even easier to install Windows Subsystem for Linux in Windows 11 (and 10)

Windows Subsystem For Linux has evolved hugely over the years, and with WSL2 things have become really impressive. But in order to enjoy everything the WSL2 has to offer, you have to have it installed, and this is something that Microsoft has acknowledged as being unnecessarily complicated. So the company has done something about it. In the latest preview builds of Windows 11 and Windows 10, you do not need to jump through endless hoops to get WSL2 installed; a single command is now all it takes. See also: Users already have problems with the Windows 11 beta Windows 11… [Continue Reading]