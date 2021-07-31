This sleek electric standing desk just fell to a new low of $190 shipped (Reg. $270)

Mr IRONSTONE Direct (95% lifetime positive feedback from 4,800+) via Amazon is offering its 53.5-inch Electric Standing Desk for *$189.99 shipped*. Don’t let Amazon’s list price fool you, this desk has only sold for $200 over the past couple of weeks. Prior to that it held strong at $270, leaving you with $80 in savings and allowing you to cash in on the lowest price yet. Want to shake things up throughout your work day? If so, this electric standing desk could be just the thing. It can be raised or lowered at the press of a button and height ranges from 28 to 45 inches. Industrial-grade steel is used for the frame and the surface spans 53.5 by 23.6 inches, providing plenty of room for a wide variety of use cases. Four memory keys allow you to quickly dial in your ideal configuration. Rated 4.4/5 stars.



