How to pause Windows 10 updates

Sometimes Windows updates can cause enough problems that you just want to turn the whole thing off. We’re going to show you how to do that, but first remember this: In general, pausing Windows Updates is a bad idea. The reason is that you can miss out on critical security patches that keep your PC safe from malicious actors. At the time of this writing, for example, Windows users were asked to update to avoid getting hit with the ”PrintNightmare” vulnerability.



Unfortunately the patch for “PrintNightmare” caused some printers to stop working. Microsoft then advised users to roll back the update as one way to get their printers working again. About a week later, Microsoft released an update that was a fix to the fix.



