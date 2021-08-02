Ditch the giant pressure washer, Sun Joe’s handheld Cordless iON+ is $60 (Reg. $139)

Today only, Woot is offering the Sun Joe iON+ Cordless 2.0-Ah Power Cleaner Bundle for *$59.99 with free shipping* for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $139, it currently sells for $128 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $61. Today’s offer is up to 57% off and the lowest we can find on one the more convenient and simple power washers. As opposed to one of those larger pressure washer machines, this is a smaller, cord-free handheld option with an included 24V Li-on battery and charger. Providing up to 340 PSI of pressure, it uses a syphon hose to pull water from just about anywhere (bucket, pool, pond, and more, plus the included garden hose adapter) alongside the 23-inch lance, utility bristle brush, 11.9-inch extension wand, an 11-ounce detergent bottle, storage bag, and more. Rated 4+ stars and ships with a 2-year Sun Joe warranty. More details below.



