Microsoft Officially Kills Off Skype for Business Online

We’ve known for a while that Microsoft was planning to kill off Skype for Business Online, and now the time has finally come. This weekend, the Redmond-based software giant officially retired the service, finally making the migration to Microsoft Teams the only choice for companies who are still relying on Skype for online communications. Microsoft has warned on several occasions that the end of Skype for Business Online is approaching, and on July 31, the company finally knocked the service offline. The transition to Microsoft Teams, however, isn’t as painful as you’d expect it to be, as IT pros are being provided with tools to migrate meetings data and contacts to teams as easily as possible. “Organizations that have not yet upgraded to Teams Only will be scheduled for Microsoft assisted upgrades to Teams to help with last-mile technical elements of the transition. Scheduling notifications are sent to tenant admins within the Microsoft 365 Message Center and Te...