Native macOS Notifications Now Available in Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams is a platform that’s continuously evolving, and one of the most notable additions to its feature arsenal is support for native notifications on macOS. As you probably know already if you’ve been using Microsoft Teams in the last months, the desktop clients come with their very own notification systems to let you know when someone sends you a text or a colleague calls you. But several months ago, Microsoft started working on adding native notification support for Microsoft Teams in both Windows and macOS, with the company’s operating system getting this feature only a few months ago. In other words, Microsoft Teams now uses the famous toast notifications in Windows, and to be honest, everything looks really great in Windows 11. And starting last week, Microsoft Teams also supports native notifications on macOS, as the company finally completed the work on this feature on Apple’s operating system. Microsoft says users need to be running at least ma...