Amazon’s previous-generation Echo Show 5 returns to low of $45 (Save 44%)

Amazon currently offers the previous-generation Echo Show 5 Alexa Smart Display for* $44.99 shipped*. Normally fetching $80, you’re looking at 44% in savings as today’s offer matches our previous Prime Day mention for the all-time low. You’ll pay $85 for the current-generation model, for comparison. Echo Show brings the Alexa experience you’ve come to know and love to a 5.5-inch screen. So on top of being able to summon Amazon’s voice assistant for controlling smart home accessories, it can also pull up camera feeds, watch videos, and more. Over 411,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Find additional details below the fold.



more…