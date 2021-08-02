Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch self-propelled electric mower sees 22% discount to $467.50

Amazon currently offers the Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for *$467.49 shipped*. Normally fetching $600, you’re looking at 22% in savings with today’s offer marking one of the best prices of the year. As the most capable electric lawn mower we’ve seen go on sale from Greenworks as of late, this model stands out with a 80V of power that pairs with a larger 21-inch cutting deck. Alongside being self-propelled, it also rocks a 3-in-1 design for bagging, mulching or side discharge. There’s of course no gas or oil to fuss with here either, so you can close out the summer mowing routine with a bit of a green touch. Over 2,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.



