Windows 365 now generally available, allowing users to stream Windows 10 and Windows 11 from the cloud

betanews

Microsoft took the wraps off its subscription-based Windows 365 last month, and today the software giant announces general availability for it. Windows 365 is a cloud-based service that lets anyone securely stream full Windows 10 or Windows 11 to their personal or corporate devices, regardless of the native operating system. SEE ALSO: Windows 365 lets you stream Windows 10 and Windows 11 from the cloud to any device -- including Mac, iPad, Android and Linux As Microsoft explains: The Cloud PC draws on the power of the cloud to provide a powerful, simple, and secure full Windows 10 or Windows… [Continue Reading]

