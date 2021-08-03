Amazon will give you $10 if you let it scan your palm print
Published
Amazon introduced palm-scanning payment tech in Amazon Go stores last year, and has expanded to other physical stores, including Whole Foods.Full Article
Published
Amazon introduced palm-scanning payment tech in Amazon Go stores last year, and has expanded to other physical stores, including Whole Foods.Full Article
How much is your palm print worth? If you ask Amazon, it’s about $10 in promotional credit if you enroll your palm prints in its..