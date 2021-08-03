Spotify Testing Ad-Based Subscription at $0.99 Per Month

While the number of subscribers on Spotify is on the rise, the parent company is now testing a new subscription model that would provide users with some premium capabilities at a lower price. Called Spotify Plus, this new subscription option is supposed to allow users to skip as many songs as they want every hour in exchange for still listening to ads. At this point, the free version of Spotify supports skipping up to six songs per hour, so in theory, once someone gets the $0.99 subscription, this limitation would be lifted. At the same time, free users would also be allowed to listen to any song in an album or playlist, whereas the current version comes with an auto-shuffle mode. At this point, however, everything is still in testing stage, and according to a Spotify statement for The Verge, this subscription model might not even be released...