Xiaomi Becomes the Number One Phone Maker in Europe

Phone sales are still going strong, and new data provided by Strategy Analytics shows that almost every big name on the market recorded massive growth in the second quarter of the year. Except for Samsung, that is, as the South Korean’s phone shipments fell no less than 7 percent, dropping to 12 million units. Samsung currently controls a market share of 24 percent. But the big news isn’t that Samsung’s sales declined. It’s actually the company losing the leading position, and more surprisingly, it’s not Apple the one that took over the king crown. Strategy Analytics claims Xiaomi managed to sell 12.7 million phones in Europe during the quarter, enough for the company to become the leading brand on the continent for the first time in history. Xiaomi now has a market share of 25.3 percent here in Europe, all thanks to a growth of 67.1 percent year over year. Xiaomi number one, Apple only third in the charts Apple is third in the charts with 9.6 m...