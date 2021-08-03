Robinhood soars 19% to post-IPO high as investors like Cathie Wood's ARK Invest build positions

Robinhood soars 19% to post-IPO high as investors like Cathie Wood's ARK Invest build positions

Business Insider

Published

Robinhood experienced a choppy debut last week, with shares falling as much as 12% from its IPO price of $38 per share.

Full Article