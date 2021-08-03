At under $8, now is a great time to snag Govee’s Bluetooth Meat Thermometer (Save 40%)

Govee US (99% lifetime positive feedback from 47,000+) via Amazon is offering its Bluetooth Meat Thermometer for *$7.79 Prime shipped* once the on-page 40% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s over $5 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Take the hassle out of grilling and cooking in the kitchen with this Bluetooth-enabled meat thermometer. It boasts a 230-foot range and you can use the Govee Home app to receive alerts when temperatures reach a specified threshold. A magnetic back allows you to easily attach it to a wide variety of surfaces. Once you’ve completed a meal, you’ll be able to open the Govee Home app to check historic temperature data and charts to hone in your skills and learn what you can do better next time around. Rated 4.3/5 stars.



