Best Android app deals of the day: Outsider After Life, Lecture Notes, and more

It is now time for all of Tuesday’s best deals on Android games and apps. You’ll want to make sure to swing by our Android hardware deals for some big-time offers on Samsung Galaxy S21+/Ultra as well as all of these Google smart home price drops, and then head right back here for this afternoon’s most notable Google Play software discounts. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Outsider: After Life, Lecture Notes – Classroom Notes, loads of freebie icon packs, Tormentum – Dark Sorrow, and more. Head below for a closer look at everything.



more…