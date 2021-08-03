Got $6.50? Then you can score this highly-rated tablet stand at a new all-time low (55% off)

Licheers (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its Universal iPad and Tablet Stand for *$6.75 Prime shipped* when you apply code *H5FWLANC* at checkout. Listed for $15, that code knocks a whopping 55% off and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Whether you’re an avid cook, reader, gamer, or just get tired of holding your tablet all the time, Licheers’ universal tablet stand is here to help. It can fit any size device between 4- and 13-inches, so it works with iPads, Kindle eBook readers, or even the Nintendo Switch. The sleek metal design is complemented by anti-slip foam pads, and the entire thing folds neatly for travel. Over 500 shoppers have left it an average 4.7/5 star rating. See more below.



