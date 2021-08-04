Microsoft Now Allows Users to Transfer Active Teams Calls from PC to Phones

The adoption of Microsoft Teams keeps improving, so it makes sense for Microsoft to focus on refining the experience with the service on all fronts. Including as far as the transition from desktop to mobile, that is, as the Redmond-based software giant wants to make it as easy as possible to stay connected even when leaving the office and picking up from where you left off on a smartphone. This is actually the purpose of the latest feature that allows users to transfer calls from PC to phone nearly automatically. As reported by onMSFT, this feature is now live for users, allowing for someone who is part of an active call to simply switch devices without dropping the connection in the first place. Nearly seamless transition The process is as straightforward as it could be. Assuming you are already logged in with the same Micro...