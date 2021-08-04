BioDelivery: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $9.1 million.



The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share.



The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.



The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $41.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $42 million.



BioDelivery expects full-year revenue in the range of $170 million to $180 million.



The company's shares closed at $3.90. A year ago, they were trading at $4.45.



