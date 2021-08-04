Raccoon Stealer Spreads Malware Via Google SEO

The enhanced version of the Raccoon stealer-as-a-service platform, found to be bundled with updated malware, is hidden in pirated software where it collects cryptocurrency coins and installs a software dropper to spread more malware, according to Threat Post. The threat actors who used the Raccoon Stealer platform to commit various cybercrimes have expanded their services to include additional tools to access a target's computer and malware that allows remote access to download data. The study shows that the malware transferred to the victim's device can include malicious browser extensions, YouTube click (scam bot), Djvu/Stop (a ransomware for home users), crypto-miners, and Clippers (crypto-stealing malware). Stealer-as-a-service platforms are typically exploited by newbie hackers. This service allows you to take sensitive information such as login credentials, cookies, and ...