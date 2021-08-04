Cult classics + new releases Blu-ray/4K from $10: Jaws, A Quiet Place II, Indiana Jones, more

Amazon is offering Jaws on 4K Blu-ray for *$9.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it normally goes for $18 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Jaws, directed by Steven Spielberg, is one for the ages. A cult-classic, this movie quickly became a cultural phenomenon when it was released. You’ll find the dangerous great white shark is in the waters of Amity, where three townsfolk embark on a hunt to destroy the beast. Rated a stellar 4.8/5 stars from over 17,000 happy viewers at Amazon where it’s a #1 best-seller. Not a Jaws fan? Head below for other great movie deals.



