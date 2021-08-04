Hardcover gaming book all-time lows from $11: Mario and Zelda encyclopedias, much more

We have now spotted a long list of notable price drops on hardcover gaming books for your collection. From Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda to Kirby, Ghost of Tsushima, Final Fantasy VII, and more, you’ll find a host of notable deals on these art books starting from *$11 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Many of which are all-time lows that started life in the $40 range, have since dropped down, and will now fall even lower once added to your cart. Everything carries 4+ star ratings as well. Head below the fold for a closer look at today’s hardcover gaming book deals.



more…