Battlefield 2042 limited playtest next week, open beta in September + min requirements released

Battlefield 2042’s October release is drawing closer, and EA has announced to limited gamers that six playtest sessions will launch between August 12 and August 15. Not only that, but we also received more information and details on the minimum and recommended requirements, so we’ll take a look at that to see how hard this game will be to run. So, without further ado, let’s take a closer look at what to expect from Battlefield 2042’s playtest and requirements.



