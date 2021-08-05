Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pro models now up to $199 off starting at $699

Various retailers are now taking as much as *$199 off* a selection of Apple’s previous-generation 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros starting at *$699 shipped*. At B&H, you can currently score the 12.9-inch 256GB model for $949, taking $150 off the going rate to match the second-best price of the year. Best Buy is also offering the full *$199* in savings on Wi-Fi + Cellular models, as well.



Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro delivers a familiar edge-to-edge display with either 11- or 12.9-inches of screen real estate on top of Face ID, USB-C connectivity, and 10-hour battery life. You’ll also enjoy more recent additions like 12 and 10MP rear lenses backed by a LiDAR scanner as well as Wi-Fi 6 support and more. These discounts are ideal for those who don’t need Apple’s latest and greatest and want to cash in on the savings while still taking full advantage of iPadOS. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.



more…